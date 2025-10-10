Episode 894: 10th Hawaii Annual Code Challenge – Oct 10, 2025

On todayʻs show weʻll talk to Christine Sakuda, the Stateʻs Chief Information Officer and Thelma Alane, Hawaii Annual Code Challenge consultant about the 10th Hawaii Annual Code Challenge. Official launch date is Saturday, October 18, 2025.
Serving you the first byte of science, technology and innovation on Hawaii Public Radio since 2008!
On todayʻs show weʻll talk to Christine Sakuda, the Stateʻs Chief Information Officer and Thelma Alane, Hawaii Annual Code Challenge consultant about the 10th Hawaii Annual Code Challenge. Official launch date is Saturday, October 18, 2025.