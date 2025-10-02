Episode 893: Elemental Impact and Symbium – Oct 3, 2025

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Tiffany Huynh, Leila Banijamali

On todayʻs show weʻll get a program update from Tiffany Huynh, Senior Director of External Affairs at Elemental Impact. Sheʻs also joined by Leila Banijamali, co-Founder & CEO of Symbium, one of Elemental Impactʻs latest portfolio companies. .