Episode 893: Elemental Impact and Symbium – Oct 3, 2025

On todayʻs show weʻll get a program update from Tiffany Huynh, Senior Director of External Affairs at Elemental Impact. Sheʻs also joined by Leila Banijamali, co-Founder & CEO of Symbium, one of Elemental Impactʻs latest portfolio companies. .
Serving you the first byte of science, technology and innovation on Hawaii Public Radio since 2008!
