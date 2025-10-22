Episode 895: Internet Governance Forum Redux – Oct 17, 2025

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Anja Gengo

On todayʻs show we reprise a show we did with Anja Gengo the Internet Governance Program Expert at the UN Secretariat for the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) and she’s here to talk about the IGF and the multi-stakeholder process.

