Episode 931: Elemental Impact Data Center Innovation Initiative – June 26, 2026

On todayʻs show we have Dawn Lippert, Founder and CEO of Elemental Impact, here to talk about the Data Center Innovation Initiative. The application deadline is July 15, 2026. Register here, for an virtual information briefing on July 8, 2026.
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On todayʻs show we have Dawn Lippert, Founder and CEO of Elemental Impact, here to talk about the Data Center Innovation Initiative. The application deadline is July 15, 2026. Register here, for an virtual information briefing on July 8, 2026.