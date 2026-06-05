First up is The Catalyst by Leimomi Bong. This week itʻs about drones mapping shorelines and rail systems for industry.
Then we have Jaeke Barkin, Founder & Lead Engineer at HOWDI and creator of Stoa, talk about civic engagement and transparency.
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First up is The Catalyst by Leimomi Bong. This week itʻs about drones mapping shorelines and rail systems for industry.
Then we have Jaeke Barkin, Founder & Lead Engineer at HOWDI and creator of Stoa, talk about civic engagement and transparency.