On todayʻs show we have Jim Potemra, Specialist at the Hawaii Institute of Geophysics and Planetology and co-investigator at PacIOOS the Pacific Island Ocean Observing System. You can show your support for PacIOOS here.
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On todayʻs show we have Jim Potemra, Specialist at the Hawaii Institute of Geophysics and Planetology and co-investigator at PacIOOS the Pacific Island Ocean Observing System. You can show your support for PacIOOS here.