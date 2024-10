Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Frank Orrall

On todayʻs show we have Frank Orrall, vocalist, musician, author of his new book Hawaii to CBGB and lead man for Poi Dog Pondering. We talk about playing music on Kalakaua Ave in Waikiki to life on the road from Austin, TX to New York to Chicago, IL. We even talk about Thievery Corporation.