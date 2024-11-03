Episode 845: ManaUp Showcase – Oct 30, 2024

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Janice LaFontaine, Joey Valenti, Meli James

On todayʻs show we have Meli James co-founder of ManaUp, Janice Lafontaine founder of Farm to Fudge Maui and Joey Valenti co-founder of Bizia, join me to talk about the upcoming Mana Up Showcase and elevating Hawaii’s companies to a whole new level.