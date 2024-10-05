Episode 841: Lanaʻi Watershed Conservation – Oct 4, 2024

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Jon Sprague, Lucas Fortini

On todayʻs show we have Jonathan Sprague, co-director of conservation at Pūlama Lāna‘i and Lucas Fortini from the U.S. Geological Survey to talk about the Lana’i Watershed Conservation Project. Kuahiwi a Kai.

