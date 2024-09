Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Christine Sakuda, Thelma Alane

On this first post-Fall Membership Drive show we have Christine Sakuda, Chief information Officer for the State of Hawaii and Thelma Alane, Event Coordinator, here to talk about the 9th Hawaii Annual Code Challenge.

