Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Hoala Greevy, Nick Wong

During this fall membership drive, we have Hoala Greevy from Paubox and Nick Wong from Paragon talking about the latest happenings at the company and the Kahikina Scholarships.

During our broadcast, the phone lines are reserved for your show of support. We are looking for new members so if you enjoy our weekly tech talks, we hope you’ll consider supporting the great, original, local programming here on Hawaii Public Radio.