Episode 838: Hawaii Blockchain Summit – Sept 13, 2024

On todayʻs show we have Ellen Ng, founder of Inoa.ai, Sarah Otsuki, Founder of Key to Web3 and Brandy Camacho, host of the Brandy Camacho Show and Hackright.dev. Together we’re talking about the Hawaii Blockchain Summit happening on Sept. 16, 2024.
Serving you the first byte of science, technology and innovation on Hawaii Public Radio since 2008!
On todayʻs show we have Ellen Ng, founder of Inoa.ai, Sarah Otsuki, Founder of Key to Web3 and Brandy Camacho, host of the Brandy Camacho Show and Hackright.dev. Together we’re talking about the Hawaii Blockchain Summit happening on Sept. 16, 2024.