Episode 838: Hawaii Blockchain Summit – Sept 13, 2024

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Ellen Ng, Sarah Otsuki, Brandy Camacho

On todayʻs show we have Ellen Ng, founder of Inoa.ai, Sarah Otsuki, Founder of Key to Web3 and Brandy Camacho, host of the Brandy Camacho Show and Hackright.dev. Together we’re talking about the Hawaii Blockchain Summit happening on Sept. 16, 2024.

Episode 838: Hawaii Blockchain Summit – Sept 13, 2024