Episode 842: UXHI – Oct 11, 2024

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Jenn Kumura, Micah Chao

Before we get started I want to share this announcement: This week is Digital Inclusion Week (Oct 7-11) and I wanted to share a couple items of note. First is the Inaugural Digital Equity Innovation Awards program which is posted on Youtube. Also the kick off for the Hawaii Annual Code Challenge is Saturday Oct 12th. Go to HACC.Hawaii.gov for more info.

Then on todayʻs show we have Jennifer Kumura, Co-Founder of UXHI and Product Design Manager at Servco Pacific Inc. and Micah Chao, UXHI Conference Planning Committee Member and we’re here to talk about the upcoming UXHI conference on Oct. 26, 2024.