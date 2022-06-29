Episode 722: Sea Grant + Hacking for Defense – June 29, 2022

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Cindy Knapman, Jeff Decker, Gloria Choo, Jeff Hui

First up, we have Cindy Knapman to tell us about the latest happenings with the Sea Grant Program. We talk about their strategic plan update and a survey you can participate in. Deadline for the survey is June 30, 2022.

Then, we are joined by Jeff Decker, Program Director of Hacking for Defense (based at Stanford University), Gloria Choo who is part of the National Security Innovation Network and Jeff Hui who is the instructor of the Hacking for Defense ENGR401 course. Check out the Stanford Hacking for Defense Substack.

