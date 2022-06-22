Episode 721: XLR8HI preX & Connection in a Zero-Trust World – June 22, 2022

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Omar Sultan, Kayla Pearson, Susan Kreifels, Glenn van Zutphen, Derek Ferrar

Before we get started I want to let you know about a webinar about broadband and digital equity organized by the University of Hawaii. It is a chance to learn about the federal programs that are rolling out to the states. The webinar takes place tomorrow Thursday at 1:30pm on zoom. Go to https://www.hawaii.edu/broadband/events/ for more info.

Next, I welcome Omar Sultan who brought Kayla Pearson of Surf Soap Company, one of preXʻs cohort 4 companies, to talk about the upcoming XLR8HI preX program.

Then we are joined by Susan Kreifels manager of​ the East-West Center’s journalism exchange programs, Glenn van Zutphen who is a career international journalist and the founder of VanMedia Group, and Derek Ferrar news content and press outreach for the East-West Center. We talk about the current state of journalism and the upcoming conference: Connecting in a Zero-Trust World.

