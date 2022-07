Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Josh Stephens, Chaz Umamoto

On todayʻs show I welcome The Brewz, Chaz Umamoto (formerly of Streetlight Cadence), and songwriter, producer, Josh Stephens. They join me to talk about their new album Good Catch and the tech involved with recording during the Covid years.

Episode 723: The Brewz – July 6, 2022