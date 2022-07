Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Leilani Farinas, Eddie Ontai, Christine Sakuda

This week we jump right into our conversation about the growing interest in Amazon Web Services and the cloud. We welcome Leilani Farinas from the TRUE Initiative, Christine Sakuda from Transform Hawaii Government and Eddie Ontai from DataHouse and we talk about Amazon Web Services, the Cloud Innovation Summit (happening on July 28, 2022) and migrating to the cloud.

If you missed us live, you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher.