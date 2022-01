Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Kate Matayoshi, Gary Kim, Joe Weinman

First up, we have Kate Matayoshi from XLR8HI, here to tell us about the upcoming cohort 3 application for the preX series which closes on Friday January 7, 2022.

Then, we are joined by Gary Kim and Joe Weinman from the Pacific Telecommunications Council give us their update on communication technology in the Pacific, the upcoming PTC conference and the global demands shaping the market.

