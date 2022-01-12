Episode 698: HTDC Tech Job Fair + IT Workforce Development – Jan 12, 2022

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Ellen Ng, Keala Peters, Kelly Ueoka

First up, we have Ellen Ng from HTDC, here to tell us about the upcoming Virtual Tech Job Fair happening on Jan 21, 2022 from 9am to 2pm.

Then, we are joined by Keala Peters, EVP of Education and Workforce Development at the Chamber of Commerce and Kelly Ueoka, President of Pacxa, here to tell us about the IT Workforce Development initiative. Catch the IT Workforce Presentation on Jan 26 here.

