Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Meli James, Kea Peters, Justin Orr, Katie Cook

We jump right into our conversation and welcome Meli James, cofounder of ManaUp. Sheʻs brought a couple of companies from cohort 6 with her; Justin Orr from HI Spice and Kea Peters from Kākou Collective. Check out Mana Up’s cohort 7 application. For more information, there are 2 info sessions one on February 1st at 4:00 p.m. and the other on February 9 at 10:00 a.m.

