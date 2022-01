Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Jonathan Kim, Michal Anne Rogondino

First up, we have Jonathan Kim from Terraformation representing UH PACE, here to tell us about the upcoming Entrepreneurship Live event with David Hijirida from Acorns.

Then, we are joined by Michal Anne Rogondino from Rocket Communications, winner of the International Space Pitch Day, here to tell us about user interface, Space Force, SBIR and the Space Pitch Day.

