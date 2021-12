Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Brian Dote, Lauren Nahme, Ian Kitajima

First up, we have Brian Dote, principal at Tapiki, here to tell us about the upcoming Hawaii Science and Engineering Fair and the call for judges.

Then, Brian stays with us and weʻre joined by Ian Kitajima, chief sherpa at Oceanit and Lauren Nahme, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Kamehameha School, give us their unique perspectives of what we might expect from 2022.

If you missed us live, you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!