Episode 695: Comms Futures 2022 + Akaku and Olelo Community Television – Dec 22, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Rob Fish, Roger McKeague, Jay April

First up, we have Rob Fish, President from the IEEE Standards Association and computer science professor at Princeton, here to tell us about the upcoming IEEE Summit on Comms Futures 2022 happening on Jan 14-15, 2022.

Then, we are joined by Jay April, General Manager at Akaku Community Media on Maui and Roger McKeague, General Manager at Olelo Community Media, and we talk about the PEGs and their unique perspective of community television in 2021.

