Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Stephanie Shipton, Adele Balderston, Natalie Lalagos

We jump right into our conversation about the Social Impact Incubation Program with Stephanie Shipton, Director at Teach for America Hawaii who brought a couple of companies with her; Adele Balderston founder of 88 Block Walks and Natalie Lalagos founder of Transformative Translation.

If you missed us live, you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!