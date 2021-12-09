Episode 693: Annual Gadget Show – Dec 8, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Ian Kitajima, Paul Lawler

During this special membership campaign edition, we have our gadget geeks Ian Kitajima and Paul Lawler here to talk about their gift suggestions for this holiday season. We dedicate this show to our friend Ricky Li, one of original gadget geeks who is listening to us from beyond. Here are the gadgets talked about on the show:

If you missed us live, you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!