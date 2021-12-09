Episode 693: Annual Gadget Show – Dec 8, 2021

During this special membership campaign edition, we have our gadget geeks Ian Kitajima and Paul Lawler here to talk about their gift suggestions for this holiday season. We dedicate this show to our friend Ricky Li, one of original gadget geeks who is listening to us from beyond. Here are the gadgets talked about on the show:
- eufy Security Smart Lock, Touch & Wi-Fi, Fingerprint Scanner, Keyless Entry Door Lock, Smart Wi-Fi Lock, Bluetooth Electronic Deadbolt
- Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset
- Apple Air Pods Max
- Laekerrt’s Cold Brew Coffee Maker, biggest size is $89 on Amazon.
- V1CE Smart Business Card.
- Jason Natural Body Wash and Shower Gel
If you missed us live, you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!