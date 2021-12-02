Episode 692: HOME Project + CS Ed Week + XLR8HI preX Alumni – Dec 1, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Brian Dote, David Miyashiro, Omar Sultan, Malie Sarsona, Todd Pang, Aleen Steiner

First up, we have Brian Dote, founder of Tapiki, here to tell us about the Home Project Giving Tree. Next we have David Miyashiro from Hawaii Kids Can on to tell us about Computer Science Education Week staring Dec 6th.

Then, we are joined by Omar Sultan, from Sultan Ventures, Malie Sarsona, Co-Founder of Waimea Herb Company, Todd Pang, Founder of Kupuna Care Pair and Aline Steiner, CEO of Koko Kai Yogurt to talk about XLR8HI, preX and startup life in Hawaii.

If you missed us live, you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!