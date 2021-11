Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Leslie Wilkins

This week we jump right into our conversation with Leslie Wilkins, Executive Director of the Maui Economic Development Board and find out about their recent SBA Community Navigator award, as well as STEMworks, Code.org and the aerospace industry on Maui.

