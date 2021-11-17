Episode 690: #GalswithLEI + Worldwide Walls NFTs – Nov 17, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Liz Dorn, Ellen Ng, Jasper Wong, Aisha Arif

First up, we have Liz Dorn, Seminars Program Coordinator, from the East West Center Seminars here to tell us about a #GalswithLEI online panel called Investment & Change for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses.

Then, we are joined by Ellen Ng from HTDC, Jasper Wong from Worldwide Walls (formerly, Pow Wow) and Aisha Arif, from Makers Place to talk about urban street art, digital assets and NFTs.

