Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Omar Sultan, Ken Chambers, Richard Wainscoat

First up, we have Omar Sultan co-founder of Sultan Ventures, here to tell us about the XLR8HI launch of preX Cohort 3. Applications are now open until Nov. 21, 2021.

Then, we are joined by Dr. Ken Chambers, Astronomer, Director of the Pan-STARRS Observatories and Near Earth Object expert Dr. Richard Wainscoat to talk about asteroid hunting with PanStarrs and their recent award from NASA.

