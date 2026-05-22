Episode 926: Kamehameha School Ed Tech Conference – May 22, 2026

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Mimi Wong, Micah Mizumoto

On todayʻs show we have Micah Mizumoto, Instructional Technology Specialist and Mimi Wong, Instructional Technology Manager, from Kamehameha School here to talk about the KS Ed Tech conference coming up on June 2, 2026.

Episode 926: Kamehameha School Ed Tech Conference – May 22, 2026