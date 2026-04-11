During this special spring membership drive, we have Andres Ramirez from the AI Safety Awareness Project and Nam Vu from the Hawaii Center on AI, here to talk about AI Safety Week happening on April 27 – May 1, 2026
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During this special spring membership drive, we have Andres Ramirez from the AI Safety Awareness Project and Nam Vu from the Hawaii Center on AI, here to talk about AI Safety Week happening on April 27 – May 1, 2026