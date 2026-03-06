Episode 915: Local Unrest – Mar 6, 2026

On todayʻs show we have Shawn Lopes author of Local Unrest and Gary Chun, formerly with the Star Bulletin, Star Advertiser, and a long time music aficionado. Together we recollect the underground music scene in Honolulu during the 80ʻs and 90ʻs.
Serving you the first byte of science, technology and innovation on Hawaii Public Radio since 2008!
On todayʻs show we have Shawn Lopes author of Local Unrest and Gary Chun, formerly with the Star Bulletin, Star Advertiser, and a long time music aficionado. Together we recollect the underground music scene in Honolulu during the 80ʻs and 90ʻs.