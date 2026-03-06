Episode 915: Local Unrest – Mar 6, 2026

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Shawn Lopes

On todayʻs show we have Shawn Lopes author of Local Unrest and Gary Chun, formerly with the Star Bulletin, Star Advertiser, and a long time music aficionado. Together we recollect the underground music scene in Honolulu during the 80ʻs and 90ʻs.

