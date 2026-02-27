Episode 914: Hawaiʻi Island AI Summit – Feb 27, 2026

On todayʻs show we have Michelle Dumais from Kealani Solutions and Margaret Schmitt from Hawaiʻi Women in Tech here to talk about the Hawaii Island AI Summit. Listeners to the show can use this promo code for a discount: BytemarksCafe.
Serving you the first byte of science, technology and innovation on Hawaii Public Radio since 2008!
On todayʻs show we have Michelle Dumais from Kealani Solutions and Margaret Schmitt from Hawaiʻi Women in Tech here to talk about the Hawaii Island AI Summit. Listeners to the show can use this promo code for a discount: BytemarksCafe.