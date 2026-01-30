Episode 910: Pacific Alliance for Collaboration and Technology – Jan 30, 2026

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Keith Matsumoto, Chad Kumabe

On todayʻs show we have Keith Matsumoto, Program Director at PICHTR and Chad Kumabe, President at Second Wave Technologies, here to talk about the Pacific Alliance for Collaboration and Technology Conference.

