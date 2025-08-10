Episode 885: 2nd Annual Honolulu Tech Week – Aug 8, 2025

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Michael Bennett

On todayʻs show we have Michael Bennett, founder of Honolulu Tech Week and we’re talking about the 2nd annual week long event featuring Hawaii’s diverse tech ecosystem happening on Sept. 8-12, 2025. Check out the lineup of events.

