Episode 884: Malama Carbon – Aug 1, 2025

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Paul Apao, Dominick Garey

On todayʻs show weʻll talk with Paul Apao, Chief Strategy Officer and Dominick Garey, Chief Technology Officer at Malama Carbon about using Web3 technology like blockchain to help ensure an open, transparent accounting of carbon credits.

