Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Ellen Ng, Iris Ikeda

On todayʻs show weʻll talk about crypto currency, blockchain and Web3 with Ellen Ng, founder of Inoa and Iris Ikeda from FinReg Strategies. Also donʻt miss Fortifi on July 8th – FortiFi: A Safety-Focused Event on Cryptocurrencies for Beginners (RSVP) and the Pacific Blockchain Summit on Sept. 12, 2025. You can also sign up as an advocate with Stand with Crypto.