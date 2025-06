Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Sadiq Zarrouk, Ryan Matsumoto

On todayʻs show weʻll learn about the potential of geothermal energy with Sadiq J. Zarrouk, Associate Professor (Geothermal Engineering) Co-Director of the Geothermal Institute at the University of Auckland, and Ryan Matsumoto, President of Waika Consulting.