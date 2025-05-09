Episode 872: Thirty Meter International Telescope – May 9, 2025

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Yuko Kakazu, Fengchuan Liu

On todayʻs show we have Dr. Fengchuan Liu, Project Manager and Dr. Yuko Kakazu, Education and Outreach Manager from the Thirty Meter International Telescope and they’re here to give us the latest updates on the project.

