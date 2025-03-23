On todayʻs show we have Chenoa Farnsworth, Managing Partner at Blue Startups and Rachel Kondo, Executive Producer of the series, Shogun on FX. They’re both here to talk about East Meets West and the cultural and philosophical intersection.
Serving you the first byte of science, technology and innovation on Hawaii Public Radio since 2008!
On todayʻs show we have Chenoa Farnsworth, Managing Partner at Blue Startups and Rachel Kondo, Executive Producer of the series, Shogun on FX. They’re both here to talk about East Meets West and the cultural and philosophical intersection.