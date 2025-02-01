Episode 858: Internet Society – Jan 31, 2025

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Sally Wentworth

On todayʻs show we have Sally Wentworth, President and CEO of the Internet Society and the Internet Society Foundation. She join us to talk about the ISOC priorities for ISOC in 2025, building a resilient, reliable, and affordable Internet.

