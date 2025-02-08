On todayʻs show we have Bernice Kissinger and Keith Matsumoto both of PICHTR, here to talk about the Partnerships in Climate/Dual-Use Technology (PaCT) conference. We also talk about how APEx (OTA) and J-StarX are woven into the program.
