On todayʻs show we have Brian Moon, CEO of the Pacific Telecommunications Council here to talk about, telecom, digital infrastructure, private equity, and the upcoming PTC 2025 conference running from Jan 19-22, 2025.
Serving you the first byte of science, technology and innovation on Hawaii Public Radio since 2008!
