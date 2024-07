Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Nicole Lim, Curtis Fessler

On todayʻs show we talk with Nicole Lim, Executive Director of Movers and Shakas about the Hawai’i Talent Onboarding Program (HiTOP) and Curtis Fessler, Senior Vice President & Senior Wealth Strategist, Bank of Hawaii, a recent HiTOP cohort 5 graduate.