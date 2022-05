Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Kirsten B. Turner, Ann Choe, Kristen Urada

First up, we have Kirsten Turner, Deputy Energy Officer from the State Energy Office to tell us about their series of community engagement workshops to empower community participation in the clean energy transition.

Then, we are joined by Ann Choe and Kristen Urada recent winners at the UH PACE Venture Competition to talk about their startup GOALL.

