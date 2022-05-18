Episode 716: Event Calendar + Hatch Pitch Day – May 18, 2022

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Wayne Murphy, Sarid Ditton, Suzan Shahrestani, John Dobovan

First on our event list is a media training webinar offered in partnership with HTDC and the Chamber of Commerce. The goal of media training is to assist and prepare you for your role in representing your company, and take advantage of promotional opportunities. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM HST, Hawaii Foreign-Trade Zone No 9, Homer Maxey Conference Room

Also on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 12 to 1 p.m. (HST), Hawaii Community Foundation is holding a virtual presentation in which they will dive into the world of cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Binance Coin and others. Theyʻll answer questions like: How does it work? Do I need a wallet? What do I need to know about state and federal legislation, tax treatment, and trends using cryptocurrency in philanthropy?

Then, HTDC is offering a webinar to develop effective digital marketing strategies targeting other businesses in the LinkedIn platform. Topics to be discussed include how to optimize your profile, target your clients, publishing content that adds value, how to get your employees involved, and creating visually appealing posts that capture the attention of your LinkedIn target audience more effectively. This takes place on Thursday, May 26, 2022, Time: 9:00AM – 11:00AM HST, Location: Online

For our main segment, I’m happy to welcome back Wayne Murphy, co-founder and partner of Hatch, Sarid Ditton, marketing executive from Hatch, Dr. Suzan Shahrestani from Minnowtech and John Dobovan, with Kulahaven Farms, to give us an update on their recent aquaculture pitch day and the Innovation Studio.

