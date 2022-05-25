Episode 717: Purple Maia + Mana Up Pop Up – May 25, 2022

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Naomi Yoshida, Meli James, Chloe Blake, Ben Lillibridge

First up, we have Naomi Yoshida from Purple Maia to tell us about their upcoming Grit and Grinz event coming up this weekend on May 28th.

Then, we are joined by Meli James, co-founder of Mana Up, whoʻs brought a couple of companies, Chloe Blake from Kauai Sweet Shoppe and Ben Lillibridge from Malama Mushrooms, to talk about the pop-up retail site at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, their respective startups and Cohort 7.

