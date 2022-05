Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Nam Vu, LIza Ryan Gill, Stacey Aldrich

First up, we have Nam Vu from Hub Coworking to tell us about their Back Together Fund.

Then, we are joined by Stacey Aldrich from the Hawaii State Library and Liza Ryan Gill from Solutions Pacific to talk about the NGA Digital Skills Gap Analysis and the Digital Workforce Hui.

