Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Mere Work, Jodi Ito

First up, we have Mere Work, from the ID.me to tell us about their digital identity system and how it helps fight against fraud.

Then, we are joined by Jodi Ito, Chief Information Security Officer at the University of Hawaii to talk about cybersecurity, the GenCyber program and upcoming summer camps.

