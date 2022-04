Photo (l:r) Veronica Rocha, Keith Hayashi, Ian Kitajima

First up, we have Veronica Rocha, program manager from the Pacific International Center for High Tech Research (PICHTR) to tell us about their Climate Grants Accelerator.

Then, we are joined by Keith Hayashi, Interim Superintendent at the Dept of Education and Ian Kitajima, Tech Sherpa at Oceanit, to learn about the upcoming Design Thinking Summer Bootcamp.

